Donald Trump on inauguration: 'I don't want the celebrities'

Donald Trump says he’s happy many of Hollywood’s biggest stars will not attend his inauguration on Friday.

“Many of the celebrities that are saying they’re not going, they were never invited,” Trump told Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning. “I don’t want the celebrities, I want the people. We have the biggest celebrities in the world there. The biggest in the world.”

Asked by Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt if that comment included himself, Trump added, “Well, I won’t say that. But we have the biggest celebrities — and President Obama. And President Obama.”

Performers for Trump’s inauguration include Jackie Evancho, Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, and Sam Moore. Many singers turned down a chance to appear for Trump, including Garth Brooks, Bruce Springsteen cover band The B-Street Band, and Jennifer Holliday.

“I was honestly just thinking that I wanted my voice to be a healing and unifying force for hope through music to help our deeply polarized country,” Holliday, who had previously said she would perform at the inauguration, wrote in an open letter addressed to the “beloved LGBT community” last weekend. “Regretfully, I did not take into consideration that my performing for the concert would actually instead be taken as a political act against my own personal beliefs and be mistaken for support of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

Watch Trump’s Fox News interview below.