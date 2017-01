Never mess with Patterson!

In the wake of being kidnapped and tortured by Borden (Ukweli Roach) and Shepherd (Michelle Hurd), Patterson (Ashley Johnson) is determined to get revenge.

So, when the team sets a trap for Shepherd during Wednesday’s episode of Blindspot, Patterson is all too ready to join in. However, FBI’s wiz decrypter places some blame for what happened in a surprising place. Watch the exclusive sneak peek below to find out.

Blindspot airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.