Aziz Ansari is making moves in SNL promo

Aziz Ansari is making his move onto the Saturday Night Live stage with a little help from Big Sean.

In the latest SNL promo, Ansari, who is set for his hosting debut, makes a smooth entrance through Studio 8H to the tune of Big Sean’s new track, “Moves.”

The suave scene takes a slight detour when the song is interrupted by duck quacks. “Hey ma,” Ansari says as he answers his phone. “Yeah, I’m on the stage now. It’s crazy.”

Saturday marks the first SNL appearances for the Master of None star/co-creator and musical guest Big Sean. Also confirmed for this weekend’s episode is Alec Baldwin, who the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration will be continuing his portrayal of the newly elected president.

Watch the clip above.