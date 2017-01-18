The upcoming seasons of American Crime Story are coming together quickly: EW has confirmed that ACS producers are considering the Bill Clinton/Monica Lewinsky scandal for a future season of the award-winning FX mini-series.

The creative team and studio have optioned author Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy, which chronicled the affair between Lewinsky and then-President Bill Clinton and the ensuing legal fallout. Toobin also wrote The Run of His Life, which became the source material for ACS‘ first installment, The People v. O.J. Simpson.

This installment would likely air after the proposed second and third seasons of ACS, which will focus on Hurricane Katrina and the murder of Gianna Versace, respectively, and are planned to debut in 2018.