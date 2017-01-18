Viewing the political landscape through the lens of Saturday Night Live‘s satirical sketches can often give us a sobering portrait of the world around us; cast member Aidy Bryant, however, was anything but sober at the show’s annual writer’s party. The actress told Late Night host Seth Meyers about the boozy affair last year which led to one of the most embarrassing morning-afters of her life.

Appearing on the talk show’s Tuesday evening episode, Bryant described herself as a “goody two-shoes,” though the final staff get-together of Saturday Night Live‘s 41st season brought out her inner wild child.

“I would say you take all the anxiety and stress and power from the season and you pour it into one night of drinking alcohol,” Bryant said. “This most recent one… I would say it almost destroyed me as a human woman.”

The comedienne told Meyers she actually blacked out at the party and “didn’t even know” how she got home upon waking up on the floor of the hallway outside her New York City apartment.

“[It was] very humbling. I may look like a painted lady right now, but I also sometimes sleep on the hallway floor,” she said. “The only reason I woke up was because I was hit by a newspaper that was being delivered to my neighbor’s door.”

Bryant had enough strength to make her way down to her doorman to retrieve a key, though she realized her purse, phone, and wallet were missing. She still made it to work (where she later puked) and, luckily, her doorman later found her purse. “I had left it on some random floor. I guess when I got home I just pushed any button in the elevator, went up there, and then just was like, ‘I’ll sleep in this hallway,'” she told Meyers. “When I was awakened by the paper, I just left my belongings there.”

Meyers also had a photo of Bryant on-hand, taken at the party. In the shot, Bryant has a heavily glazed look on her face. “The deadness in my eyes and the Irish on my face is so full throttle,” she said, laughing. “It’s very rough.”

Watch Bryant’s interview with Meyers below.