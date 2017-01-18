Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Director Mace's secret revealed!

Warning: This story contains major spoilers from Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Read at your own risk!

The truth about Director Mace has been revealed!

While Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) has suspected something amiss with the new director (Jason O’Mara) for several episodes now, viewers finally discovered the truth during Tuesday’s episode of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

After a supposed failed assassination attempt, Mace was forced to head to safety via quinjet, but that’s exactly what the Watch Dogs wanted — crashing the jet and hunting down a mysterious briefcase that’s always nearby Mace. What’s in the case? Project Patriot.

When it was decided the new S.H.I.E.L.D. director must be enhanced, no candidate fit the bill, so Talbot & Co. tweaked Hyde’s (Kyle MacLachlan) formula to create someone with powers, even if they were limited to only when Mace got injections.

Hence, the Patriot is nothing but a regular human who is juicing, though he does believe Inhumans deserve the same rights as Humans. The Vienna photo that made him a hero? He tripped over rumble and didn’t even know there was a woman there because he had smoke in his eyes, but the photo op was why Talbot chose him in the first place.

While Mace wants to admit the truth to the public and reinstate Coulson as Director, Coulson tells him to continue being the face of the organization, while Coulson will now call the shots. The question becomes: Can the team even trust Mace after finding out he’s not actually an Inhuman? “This is a spy show,” executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen say via email. “So who you can trust is always in question.”

