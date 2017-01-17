Watch this 7-year-old singer's Taylor Swift impression

This article originally appeared on TIME.com.

Seven-year-old Xia Vigor (real name: Xiamara Sophia Vigor) is already having a moment, thanks to a breakout performance as a pint-sized Taylor Swift lookalike for a Filipino TV talent show.

Arriving on the Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids stage in a bandleader outfit, Vigor proceeded to impress the judges and hype up the audience with an appropriately sassy Taylor Swift-like rendition of the pop star’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” complete with a dramatic costume change into a sparkly minidress and post-performance interview with the host.

Although she’s only 7, Vigor does not lack for stage presence and starlet-level confidence — nor is this her first go-round with the doppelgänger experience (and attendant fame). In 2015, she competed on a Mini Me 2 segment in the Philippines — that time as Taylor Swift BFF and fellow pop princess Selena Gomez — and took home the top prize. The only question now: which music juggernaut will she choose to emulate next?

Watch the video above.