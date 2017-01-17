A version of this story originally appeared in the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, now on stands, or available here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

As creators and stars Blake Anderson, Adam Devine, Anders Holm, and Kyle Newacheck enter the seventh and final season of Comedy Central’s Workaholics (Wednesdays, 10 p.m. ET), they take a moment to seriously reflect on their favorite episodes of all time. Who are we kidding? There’s nothing serious about it.

Adam Devine

“Office Campout,” season 1, episode 3

“This solidified us with younger people who looked at [the antics of] Workaholics as something they could imagine doing,” says Devine. “But they don’t — they’re not lunatics who immediately want to get arrested-slash-fired.” Here, the trio try to catch office “intruders” while on mushrooms. “We were running around like, ‘This feels like an action movie!’ It felt bigger than the little office comedy we thought we were making.”

Kyle Newacheck

“The Business Trip,” season 3, episode 1

Getting high isn’t new for these guys. Tripping on acid with their stone-faced boss Alice (Maribeth Monroe), though, was uncharted territory — especially when she hallucinates and digs her hands into a desk made out of Jell-O. Hundreds of pounds of Jell-O. “It was a game-changing moment where I was like, ‘If you plan, look what you can get done!'” says Newacheck, who directed the episode. (Yes, he ate the Jell-O after.)

Blake Anderson

“Good Mourning,” season 3, episode 5

Homegirl (Kristy Howard-Clark) went from an anonymous background character to front and center when the guys honor their colleague after she dies at work. They weren’t prepared, but she was: Homegirl left behind a video will. “Her farewell speech is a f—ing tour de force in comedy,” Anderson says of the video, in which she surprise-flashes her audience. “Anytime I watch that clip, it puts a smile on my face.”

Anders Holm

“Fry Guys,” season 4, episode 2

Ders and Adam get into a scuffle involving — wait for it — dead fish. “We thought, ‘What if they exploded, rendering us sick from the smell, and we use the barf to battle?'” says Holm. The result is ridiculous — and ridiculously disgusting. Oh, and Adam sports a giftwrapped package over his, uh, package throughout. “It has all the classic elements of Workaholics,” Holm jokes. “Which are: mostly d—s…and friendship.”