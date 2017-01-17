What to Watch Tuesday: Comedian Neal Brennan takes Netflix

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.
PICK OF THE NIGHT
Neal Brennan: 3 Mics
Netflix, streaming
Even if you don’t know Brennan, you’re likely familiar with his wry brand of comedy; he co-created the great Chappelle’s Show and currently contributes to The Daily Show. As you might expect, he’s very capable of putting together a high-caliber comedy set. Sample joke: “You millennials are such dorks, your drug of choice is Adderall. That means you did drugs to get better at school.”
SEASON PREMIERE
Friday Night Tykes
Esquire, 9 p.m.
Has your football team been knocked out of the playoffs already? Then come root for a newer, cuter, tinier team!
SERIES DEBUT
Throwing Shade
TV Land, 10:30 p.m.
Smartasses Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi bring their popular topical podcast/web series to the big(ger) screen.