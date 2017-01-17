What to Watch Tuesday: Comedian Neal Brennan takes Netflix

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Neal Brennan: 3 Mics

Netflix, streaming

Even if you don’t know Brennan, you’re likely familiar with his wry brand of comedy; he co-created the great Chappelle’s Show and currently contributes to The Daily Show. As you might expect, he’s very capable of putting together a high-caliber comedy set. Sample joke: “You millennials are such dorks, your drug of choice is Adderall. That means you did drugs to get better at school.”

SEASON PREMIERE

Friday Night Tykes

Esquire, 9 p.m.

Has your football team been knocked out of the playoffs already? Then come root for a newer, cuter, tinier team!