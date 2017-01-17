Vikings exclusive clip: The sons of Ragnar seek 'Revenge'

This week’s episode of Vikings is titled “Revenge,” and with good reason. The sons of Ragnar Lothbrok have quite a bit of vengeance to seek as they prepare to set off for England. Their father lies in Northumbria, buried under ground (and quite a few poisonous snakes). Young warriors in Viking society are naturally ambitious; when the motivation is retribution for the death of their hero father, the ambitions go cosmic.

But who will lead the massive army that is gathering in Kattegat? In this exclusive clip from the new episode of History’s epic drama, eldest child Bjorn Ironside lectures his half-brothers on leadership. Ubbe, Hvitserk, and Sigurd listen thoughtfully; cruel Ivar seems to have murder in his eyes. Watch the clip here, and check out Vikings on History tonight at 10 p.m. And be sure to come back here after the episode for our recap and weekly conversation with Vikings creator Michael Hirst.