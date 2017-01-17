Van Jones explains how he saw Trump's win coming

Back in June, CNN contributor Van Jones posted a video that laid out how Donald Trump could win the presidential election. Speaking to Conan O’Brien on Monday’s episode of Conan, Jones explained how he foresaw what would happen on election night.

“First of all, there are these people, I just call them now ‘data dummies.’ Who, all they can look at in politics and talk about is the data and the polls and the numbers and this sort of stuff. My life is a focus group. I go to different colleges, I sing for my supper, I’m on TV, I’m on Twitter, and I started noticing stuff,” Jones said. As he explained, while President Barack Obama and President-elect Trump would often draw loud reactions from crowds, Trump’s opponent Hillary Clinton did not.

“I said, ‘Something’s wrong. Something is off,'” Jones noted on Monday.

Heading into Election Day, some polls had Clinton’s chances of winning at upward of 95 percent. But as Jones said on Conan, those numbers seemed to create a complacency. “First of all, I’m sorry, excuse me, if there is a five percent chance, it’s still a chance. Shouldn’t you take it seriously? People are like, ‘It’s only a five percent chance.’ I’m like, ‘It’s a five percent chance of an asteroid destroying the Earth. You might want to get busy. You might want to do something.'”

Jones said he saw more people work to stop Republican candidates John McCain in 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2012 than Trump in 2016.

“I was saying why would you work so hard to stop a John McCain and then do nothing to stop Trump except to say, ‘Oh, Trump is terrible.’ That’s not going to stop him and it didn’t,” Jones said.

Watch the clip above.