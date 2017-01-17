USA orders Jessica Biel drama The Sinner to series

Jessica Biel is returning to TV!

USA has given a series order to anthology drama The Sinner, the network announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Tuesday.

The first installment of the close-ended series follows a young mother (Biel) who is overcome by a fit of rage and commits a startling and very public act of violence — and, much to her horror, has no idea why. The event launches an inverted and utterly surprising crime thriller, the driving force of which is not the who or the what, but the why. A rogue investigator (Bill Pullman) finds himself obsessed with uncovering the woman’s buried motive, and together they travel a harrowing journey into the depths of her psyche and the violent secrets hidden in her past.

“We are pleased to announce The Sinner as our first series pickup of 2017,” said President of USA Network Chris McCumber. “The series’ unique perspective intrigued us from the very beginning, and Universal Cable Productions, Jessica Biel, and the entire team behind and in front of the cameras have delivered something very special.”

Said Biel: “My partner, Michelle Purple, and I are so honored and excited to be producing powerful, raw material like The Sinner. We strive to tell humanistic and emotionally moving stories; especially ones that put women at the epicenter. I have been lucky, as both actor and producer, to work with our immensely talented writer/creator Derek Simonds and can’t wait to see what the collaboration brings throughout the series. Mostly, I’m thrilled to introduce the world of The Sinner to audiences with the tremendous support of our bold partners, Universal Cable Productions and USA.”

Based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name, The Sinner was written and created by Derek Simonds, who will executive produce with Biel, her producing partner Michelle Purple, and Charlie Gogolak.

The anthology series marks Biel’s return to TV in a full capacity after starring on 7th Heaven. Her other TV credits include a guest gig on New Girl and providing her voice to Netflix’s animated series Bojack Horseman.