Ever close your eyes and wonder what life was like for Jack and Rebecca in the final hours leading up to the arrival of the Big Three? Stop wondering and open your eyes tonight at 9 p.m. ET/PT, as this week’s episode of This Is Us will delve into that time period and show you how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) spent their final moments before the baby-juggling act truly started.

Turns out, Rebecca was not in the mood to bask in the miracle of incoming life. In fact, she didn’t even remember that it was Jack’s birthday. Check out this scene from the NBC family dramedy’s 12th episode, which is titled “The Big Day” and set entirely in the past.