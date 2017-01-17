The Defenders stars on their similarities to their characters

For more on Marvel’s The Defenders, including exclusive photographs and interviews, pick up Entertainment Weekly on stands, or buy it here now. And don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

When the Defenders stars finally gathered for their first scene together, EW asked each of the cast members to compare their personalities to their superhero counterparts. Here’s how they broke it down:

Charlie Cox (Daredevil)

Most like: “I don’t know the answer to that. My instinct would be that it could be me. Do you know what I mean? Maybe that’s just because I’ve brought much of myself into this character, but that’s a hard one to answer.”

Most unlike: “Most unlike their character is easy. That’s Mike Colter for sure.” He laughs. “Luke Cage is so stoic and cool, and Mike Colter is the chattiest person I’ve ever met. He can’t stop talking. I mean, he’s so sweet, he just loves a good natter, as we say in the U.K.”

Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones)

Most like: “I think Charlie is probably most like his character. Not that he puts on a devil’s suit and kicks ass — he’s very smart, he’s pragmatic, very effective, very hardworking.”

Most unlike: “Mike is probably the least like his character. Mike is very playful and funny, and we gab all the time. By the way, it’s the same with Jessica Jones. I’m not nearly as cool as she is, so I’m kind of the least like my character. I’m still sassy but that’s kind of my thing, but I’m not nearly as cool as she is. We have to work hard to make me look cool.”

Finn Jones (Iron Fist)

Most like: “That’s a tough one. I’m gonna say myself because I do bring a lot of myself to the character, and I think every actor does that. I think there’s a lot of similarities between me and Danny.”

Most unlike: “I’m going to have to say Mike.”

And what does Colter think? “I’m thinking they’re all saying that I’m more like my character than they are,” he guessed about his co-stars. When he hears what they did say — that he’s actually the most unlike his character — he scoffs. “Oh, pfft, now I’m getting offended,” he jokes. “Maybe it’s a compliment. I don’t have much in common with him, other than looks, I mean.” And with that, here’s his take:

Mike Colter (Luke Cage)

Most like: “I’m going to go with Krysten because even though you know she doesn’t dress like Jessica — from what I hear she used to dress like that years ago — I’m gonna go with that.”

Most unlike: Colter had to agree with everyone else. “I’m gonna go with me, I guess,” he admits. “I am probably least like my character.” Yeah, Luke Cage would never have this much fun on a scooter.

