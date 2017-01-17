The 100: Clarke 'will eventually' move on from Lexa, showrunner says

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) suffered heartbreak in season 3 of The 100 after the death of Lexa (Alycia Debnam-Carey), but the loss of that romance doesn’t mean Clarke will be alone for the rest of her life.

“The truth is that Lexa was the love of her life, but [Clarke] is only 18 years old,” showrunner Jason Rothenberg tells EW. “We move on, we figure out a way to compartmentalize, and you try and you don’t forget. The person should never forget.”

In fact, not being able to forget Lexa will only help Clarke with the incoming apocalypse that drives season 4. “Lexa has influenced her in so many ways,” Rothenberg says. “The fact that Clarke is trying to transcend her tribalism is really a direct result of her relationship with Lexa. Lexa helped her see the world differently, and vice versa. And yet we do need to sort of move on. And so, she will eventually do that, but I’m not gonna say whether or not it’ll happen this season.”

So what will happen in season 4? Rothenberg says there’s still much to look forward to if you watch The 100 for its romantic relationships. After all, when doomsday’s on the way, some people end up clinging harder to the ones they love: “We’ll see Kane and Abby’s relationship deepening, and Monty and Harper, and Murphy and Emori are real relationships in the show,” he explains, before warning that romance won’t, of course, be the focus of the season. “We don’t tell story ever from the perspective of, ‘This is a show about relationships or a soap opera,’ at all. It’s always been a show about survival, and it always will be a show about survival. But in life, we love and we have relationships, and that’s true of these characters, too.”

The 100 returns Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.