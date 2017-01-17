Teen Wolf showrunner explains Stiles' real name

After six seasons and countless mysteries, Teen Wolf has finally answered the biggest question of all: What is Stiles’ real name?

During Tuesday’s episode, Sheriff Stilinski spends most of the hour doing nothing more than remembering. Most importantly, he remembers that he has a son. Then, he remembers that his wife is actually dead. And from there, it’s a flood of emotions as he pieces together Stiles’ life, from the moment he got his Jeep to the first moment Teen Wolf fans met him as he dragged Scott out into the woods to find a dead body.

By episode’s end, Stilinski remembers everything, and in the moment he shows up at Scott’s house to update everyone, he says, “I have a son. His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski.” Stilinski goes on to say that Stiles couldn’t pronounce his name when he was young, so the closest he got was “mischief,” which quickly became a nickname that Claudia gave him. Whether Stiles’ name will play into the rest of the season remains to be seen, but regardless, it’s a big moment for fans.

EW asked Teen Wolf showrunner Jeff Davis about the inspiration for the long-awaited name drop. “A few years ago, I knew I would have to actually reveal Stiles’s name at some point,” Davis tells EW exclusively. “I was looking for a Polish name that was incredibly difficult to both spell and pronounce. Mieczyslaw sounded like ‘mischief.’ It seemed like a perfect word to describe Stiles. Both as a mischievous child and equally misbehaved adult.”

Teen Wolf airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.