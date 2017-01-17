Entertainment Weekly

TV

Steve Harvey apologizes for offensive joke about Asian men

@cmholub

Posted on

Albin Lohr-Jones/Pool via Bloomberg

Steve Harvey has apologized for an offensive joke he made about Asian men last week.

“Wanted to share this today,” Harvey tweeted on Tuesday, along with a screenshot of the Notes app where he had written a short apology: “I offer my humblest apology for offending anyone, particularly those in the Asian community, last week. It was not my intention and the humor was not meant with any malice or disrespect whatsoever.”

Flipping through dating books on the Jan. 6 episode of his talk show, Harvey joked that How to Date White Women: A Practical Guide for Asian Men would just be one page. The comment drew much criticism, including from Fresh Off the Boat creator Eddie Huang.

Harvey released a statement about his meeting with Trump last week in a similar fashion.

