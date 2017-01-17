Stephen Colbert slams Trump for John Lewis tweets

Stephen Colbert used his Monday night monologue to hit back at Donald Trump for tweets the president-elect posted on Saturday about civil rights icon John Lewis.

“Trump spent the Martin Luther King Weekend attacking a civil rights leader who marched and was beaten with Dr. King,” Colbert said on Monday’s episode of The Late Show. “What’s he going to do on Easter? ‘Loser Jesus dead for three days and then we’re supposed to believe he just wakes up? Fake news. I like gods who don’t die. Where’s the rebirth certificate?'”

Colbert added in a mock Trump voice, “Buddha, you’re fat. You’re a six at best.”

Last week in an interview with NBC, Lewis said he didn’t consider Trump a “legitimate president.” The Georgia congressman added, “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected.”

In response, Trump wrote on Twitter, “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk — no action or results. Sad!”

Joked Colbert, “Yes, well said. John Lewis is all ‘talk, talk, talk.’ Unlike a real leader like Trump who’s all tweet, tweet, tweet.”