Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Last Night on Late Night

Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's plan to take off first weekend as POTUS

@ogettell

Posted on

CBS

Stephen Colbert isn’t sold on Donald Trump’s plan to take off his first weekend as president after being sworn in Friday.

In an excerpt from tonight’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert calls out Trump for telling the Times of London that he doesn’t intend to get down to business until Monday because he doesn’t “want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration.”

“I don’t understand how it’s that confusing,” Colbert says incredulously. “How do you mix up signing with celebrating? ‘I’m sorry, I thought I was giving out an autograph; instead I accidentally gave back the Louisiana Purchase.'”

Watch Colbert’s Late Show preview — which also includes a trenchant time-travel joke — below.

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

See Also...

Comments

More from EW