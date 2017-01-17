Stephen Colbert mocks Trump's plan to take off first weekend as POTUS

Stephen Colbert isn’t sold on Donald Trump’s plan to take off his first weekend as president after being sworn in Friday.

In an excerpt from tonight’s episode of The Late Show, Colbert calls out Trump for telling the Times of London that he doesn’t intend to get down to business until Monday because he doesn’t “want to be signing and get it mixed up with lots of celebration.”

“I don’t understand how it’s that confusing,” Colbert says incredulously. “How do you mix up signing with celebrating? ‘I’m sorry, I thought I was giving out an autograph; instead I accidentally gave back the Louisiana Purchase.'”

Watch Colbert’s Late Show preview — which also includes a trenchant time-travel joke — below.

Tonight! Our incoming President already needs a couple days off. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/zGfdRYjFzJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 18, 2017

The Late Show airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.