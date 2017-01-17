Stephen Colbert analyzes Republican efforts to repeal Obamacare

Amidst all the personal feuds and Russian conspiracy theories, there is also a lot at stake policy-wise in the opening days of the Trump Administration — most notably, the fate of the Affordable Care Act. Republicans are promising to both repeal and replace the law famously known as Obamacare, but so far they have no concrete replacement plans. As a result, Stephen Colbert named his Monday night “Werd” segment after the strategy they actually seem to be pursuing: “Repeal and Erase.”

“Republicans are like a dog that finally catches the car he’s been chasing for six years,” Colbert said. “He crashes into it, then can’t even go to the vet because they repealed Fidocare.”

Obamacare provides health insurance coverage to millions of Americans, including many people who voted for Trump. But Republican lawmakers have taken deliberate steps to obscure the political and budgetary toll of repealing the law, such as revising the rules of the Congressional Budget Office so they don’t have to make a report about how much money repealing Obamacare will cost.

“I think they might have stumbled on the replacement,” Colbert said. “Just make it illegal for your doctor to tell you your diagnosis. That way you’ll never need insurance as far as you know.”

Watch the clip above.