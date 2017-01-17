She’s gonna need another weeknight!

Shonda Rhimes’ newest drama project just took a major step toward getting on the air next season.

The network announced a pilot order for an untitled drama from the Thursday night producer mogul.

This one is a legal drama which was previously announced as merely in development. Here’s the pitch: “Set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, aka ‘The Mother Court,’ this legal drama follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides — for both the defense and the prosecution as they handle the most high profile and high stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.”

But of course their personal lives intersect! We would expect nothing less.

Rhimes and Betsy Beers will executive produce, while Scandal writer Paul William Davies will serve as showrunner.

If greenlit to series — and any Rhimes series has high odds — the legal drama would mark her sixth current ABC drama on the air (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder, The Catch, and an upcoming untitled series formerly titled Still Star-Crossed).