A Series of Unfortunate Events doesn't shy away from dark moments

On this week’s episode of Bingeworthy, hosts Jessica Shaw and Touré agree: to binge A Series of Unfortunate Events is indeed to binge a series of unfortunate of events — but that doesn’t mean it isn’t enjoyable.

The Netflix show, adapted from the novels by Lemony Snicket (the pen name of author Daniel Handler), stars Neil Patrick Harris as the eccentric criminal, Count Olaf, and EW’s Bingeworthy hosts are big fans.

“It was one of the most enjoyable TV experiences I’ve had in recent memory,” says Shaw of the eight-episode season.

“It is dark and campy and weird and fun and funny,” agrees Touré. “Neil Patrick Harris is very strong.” However, he wasn’t so enamored with how similar the Netflix series is to the 2004 movie adaptation. “It was so close to the movie; it’s scary,” he says. “The movie was fantastic, but I’m like, ‘I thought you guys were going to go and do different things.’ I don’t need you to replicate the movie … This Lemony Snicket idea could go in so many different directions, right?”

Shaw only partially agrees. “Well, they’re being true to the books,” she says, going to on to explain that each of the 13 books in the series is going to be given two episodes over three seasons. The first season depicts the first four books. “The difference between the movie and the series, as far as I’m concerned is the movie just isn’t that good,” states Shaw while Touré makes little attempt to hide his appalled gasps. “The movie is a cartoon. Jim Carrey — who I think is brilliant — is so over-the-top and kind of campy.”

“You’re complaining about Jim Carey being over the top?” counters Touré.

Despite disagreeing over the caliber of the movie adaptation, both hosts appreciate the darker aspects of the televised rendition. “Here’s what makes the show important and valid, and worthwhile for adults who might not be watching it with their teenage kids,” says Shaw. “It is actually dark… Count Olaf is a menacing figure; he’s not just a cartoon menacing figure, he actually is. He slaps a kid across the face in the first episode.”

Never able to fully agree on any point, Touré adds dismissively, “Yeah, but it’s backhand.”

