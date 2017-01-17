Jerry Seinfeld is moving to Netflix, and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is coming along for the ride.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that it had signed a production deal with the comedian that brings new and old episodes of his web series to the streamer from Crackle. In addition, the Seinfeld creator will film two stand-up specials, the first of which will be available on Netflix later this year.

Comedians in Cars features Seinfeld matching wits and chatting up such celebs as David Letterman, Louis C.K., Tina Fey, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and even President Obama, while taking a cruise in a vintage automobile and, yes, making pit stops for a cup of joe or a snack. Two dozen new episodes of Comedians in Cars will hit Netflix later this year, with additional episodes due in 2018. The streamer also becomes the exclusive home for the show’s nine-season, 59-episode back catalog. Season 9, which offers up such famous folks as Kristen Wiig and Christoph Waltz, debuted earlier this month.

“When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes,” said Seinfeld in a statement released by Netflix on Tuesday. “I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points. I am also very excited to be working with [Chief Content Officer] Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand-up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

When Seinfeld’s deal with Sony (with whom he made Seinfeld) recently expired, the show— which is produced by Embassy Row and streams on Crackle, both owned by Sony — was shopped around to other streamers and networks. It’s a loss for Crackle: Debuting in 2012, Comedians in Cars was its first original series to make an impact on the pop culture landscape, earning three Emmy nominations, and according to Crackle, tallying more than 165 million streams over its run through last summer.

As part of his new deal, Seinfeld also will help to develop comedy programs for Netflix.