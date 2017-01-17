Michael Strahan and Bryce Dallas Howard play Pyramid on The Tonight Show

For The Tonight Show‘s Monday night game, Jimmy Fallon and crew went back to a classic TV staple: Pyramid. Guests Michael Strahan and Bryce Dallas Howard teamed up against Fallon and Questlove, who started things off with the category “Stay in Your Lane, Girl.” Fallon got Questlove to guess five things you see while you’re driving (hitchhiker, stop sign, motel, drive-thru, and toll), but Strahan was unimpressed.

“That was alright, for a first-timer,” Strahan cracked.

Of course, his effort didn’t go any better. After Howard helpfully announced that she’s terrible at games, she proved it by failing to guess more than two answers in the “Textual Healing” category (quizzed about emojis and text short cuts, she couldn’t even come up with “LOL”). In the end, Fallon remained the king.

Watch the clip above.