When Scandal finally returns on Jan. 26, it will be a few months later than usual, due to star Kerry Washington’s childbirth. When the show was last on, the presidential race between Mellie Grant and Francisco Vargas was reaching its climax. Washington told Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday that the election victor will be revealed within the first few minutes of the season 6 premiere, and assured the host that their plot was decided long ago and was not changed to reflect the result of the real-life election.

“We shot the episodes way before the election, so we were just following the story of what they thought was best for these characters,” Washington said. “But it will be hard to believe we didn’t know about our election because it’s so surreal what happens on the show.”

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes’ prescience doesn’t end there. As Washington tells it, Rhimes had also come close to including a storyline about Russian hackers, only to scrap it — and, in turn, watch possible Russian election interference become a major real-life story.

“It used to be that Scandal was this crazy show that was outside of the realm of possibility!” Washington said. “Not anymore!”

Scandal returns on Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.