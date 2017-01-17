Billy on the Street physically challenges gun laws with Keegan-Michael Key

Billy Eichner is never one to shy away from controversy, and it’s well-known just how much the Billy on the Street host loves a good obstacle course, so it was only a matter of time before those two passions came together. This week, he created the gun laws-themed obstacle course, Super Sloppy Semi-Automatic Double Dare!

Created in the same vein as Nickelodeon’s classic ’90s show Double Dare, Keegan-Michael Key joins Eichner to take the physical challenge and literally “exercise some democracy,” as Key takes a tour of America, legally collecting as many guns as he can along the way.

After “fudging” the second amendment with actual chocolate fudge and taking his name off the terrorist watchlist (which, if you were wondering, also features Jane Kaczmarek — she gets a kiss from Key), the actor tackles South Dakota, Michigan, and Kansas and proves how easy it is to legally obtain a gun in America by picking up guns in sandboxes, on the yellow brick road, and even up George Washington’s nose.

California proves difficult, because, after all, as Eichner explains, “It’s easier to buy a Golden Globe for Gael García Bernal than it is to get a gun in California,” but with some help from NRA mascot Eddie Eagle, Key moves on, eventually making it to Washington, D.C. There, he’s able to pay off congressmen, shimmy through some loopholes, and, in some twisted way, keep America safe with his newfound collection of guns.

“I did political comedy, now I want my f—ing Emmy Award!” Eichner cries. “Look at me, Samantha Bee!”

Billy on the Street airs Tuesdays at 10:30 p.m. ET on truTV.