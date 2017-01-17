Pretty Little Liars star to appear in Major Crimes season finale

Though Pretty Little Liars won’t be returning until April, fans of Toby will be happy to learn that once the springtime rolls around, they’ll be able to catch a double dose of Keegan Allen on TV.

Allen is set to guest star on the Major Crimes season 5 finale in April as Aiden Reed, EW can reveal exclusively. According to TNT, he’ll play “a handsome and successful young restaurateur with the means, money, and determination to separate Rusty from Gus.”

Major Crimes, a spinoff of The Closer, centers on an LAPD special squad that deals with particularly sensitive crimes. When TNT drama resumes its fifth season, the squad will attempt to fill the vacant post of Assistant Chief, Flynn and Sharon will inch closer to marriage; Provenza will think about retirement; Rusty will intern for DDA Hobbs; and Dr. Morales will join the squad to help investigate a personal mystery.

Major Crimes returns Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 9 p.m. on TNT.