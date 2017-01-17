Trevor Noah defends John Lewis amid Donald Trump feud

With President-elect Donald Trump’s feud with Congressman John Lewis in full swing, Trevor Noah weighed in on the matter Monday night.

After Lewis called Trump an “illegitimate” president last week, citing Russian interference in the election, Trump said Lewis was “all talk” and “no action” in response. “You’re calling a civil rights hero who marched in Selma with Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘all talk, no action’?” Noah asked on The Daily Show. “Saying John Lewis isn’t a ‘man of action’ is like me saying Donald Trump is all tax returns, no tweets.”

Noah compared Trump’s feud with Lewis to Steve Harvey, who took a more genial approach to the president-elect this weekend. Harvey met with Trump and might be considering helping Dr. Ben Carson at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“What Steve Harvey and John Lewis did this weekend perfectly captures debates about how to respond to the Trump presidency: Do you resist him, or do you work with him? This weekend we saw examples of both,” Noah said. “It’s appropriate that we’re talking about this on Martin Luther King Day, because Dr. King also stood for both approaches. Dr. King was in the streets marching and boycotting, but he also sat down to negotiate with those in power.”

Watch the video above.