Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki guest-star on Kings of Con

Although Supernatural fans will never forget the roles Rob Benedict and Richard Speight Jr. played on the show — it’s not easy to forget God and an archangel, after all — not everyone can say the same. In a clip from the latest episode of Kings of Con, the scripted comedy from Benedict and Speight, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki guest-star as Justin and Jaden, the stars of Supernatural who have absolutely no memory of ever working with the heavenly guest-stars. Misha Collins also appears in the episode as Doug, Rob’s wealthy friend who often lends him money and has a thing for monkeys.

Watch both clips below:

The entire Kings of Con episode is available now on Comic-Con HQ.