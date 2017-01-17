Note to fugitives: Using the ATM isn’t the best idea if you want to stay on the lam.

In this exclusive clip from Hunted — CBS’ new reality show that pits highly-skilled investigators against volunteer fugitives who are hoping to win some cash — a couple named David and Emily attempt to evade capture by hiding out at a friend’s home. There’s just one problem: they already tipped off the lawdogs of their general whereabouts by withdrawing money from an ATM. Bad!

The show will feature nine teams of two that try to disappear long enough to win a grand prize of $250,000. Caveat: they have to stay off the grid for up to 28 days.

Hunted debuts Jan. 22 after the AFC Championship game on CBS.