Hulu: What's coming and going in February

Somehow, it’s almost February, and with another month comes a new define of TV and movies to watch from the warmth of your living room.

Get your cheesecake ready, because you can finally binge watch Golden Girls in its entirety, or perhaps a glass of your favorite rosé to accompany your binge of the second season of UnREAL. February also means Valentine’s Day, so there will of course be a romantic flick or two (Shakespeare in Love, Chocolat, Failure to Launch) to catch. Just maybe try to avoid watching Revolutionary Road with your significant other if you want to remain in a relationship.

Meanwhile, some of your favorites will be taken off Hulu, so make sure you watch Groundhog Day and This is Spinal Tap while you still can, and of course, Pulp Fiction, so you no longer have to defend yourself when a new acquaintance inevitably cries, “You’ve never seen Pulp Fiction?!”

See below for the full list.

Available Feb. 1

The Only Way is Essex: Complete Season 17

Addicted to Love (1997)

The American President (1995)

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Care Bears Movie (1985)

Chocolat (2000)

City of Angels (1998)

Dead Heat (2002)

Drop Zone (1994)

Dying Laughing (2016)

Escape from Alcatraz (1979)

Failure to Launch (2006)

The Firm (1993)

Forces of Nature (1999)

Forget Paris (1995)

The Fountain (2006)

Frankie & Johnny (1991)

From Dusk till Dawn (1996)

Girl, Interrupted (1999)

Hoosiers (1986)

How to Eat Fried Worms (2006)

Hubble (2010)

I Went Down (1998)

Judgement Day (1999)

Kiss the Bride (2004)

The Machinist (2004)

Olympic Pride, American Prejudice (2016)

Payback (1999)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Rent (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Rob Roy (1995)

The Running Man (1987)

Sabrina (1954)

Sabrina (1995)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Soapdish (1991)

There will be Blood (2007)

The Station Agent (2003)

Untamed Heart (1993)

Wild Bill (1995)

Available Feb. 3

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009)

The Dog (2013)

Available Feb. 4

Murder in the First: Complete Season 3

Margin Call (2011)

Available Feb. 6

24: Legacy: Series Premiere

The Incredible Dr. Pol: Season 10 Premiere

Hostile Boarder (2016)

The Look of Love (2013)

Restored Me (2016)

Available Feb. 7

APB: Series Premiere (FOX)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric: Special

Available Feb. 8

Devious Maids: Complete Season 4

Lawless Oceans: Complete Season 1

UnREAL: Complete Season 2

Available Feb. 10

MasterChef Junior: Season 5 Premiere

Available Feb. 11

Kampai! For the Love of Sake (2015)

Available Feb. 12

Outback Wrangler: Season 2 Premiere

K.C. Undercover: Complete Season 2

Puppy Days: Complete Season 1

Snake City: Season 3 Premiere

Available Feb. 13

Golden Girls: Complete Series

Available Feb. 14

The Mindy Project: Season 5B Premiere

Available Feb. 15

American Teen (2008)

Available Feb. 18

The Boondocks: Complete Series

Available Feb. 20

As Cool as I Am (2013)

Available Feb. 28

Taken: Series Premiere

The Voice: Season 12 Premiere

When We Rise: Series Premiere

Here’s what is leaving Hulu on Feb. 28:

Groundhog Day (1993)

Good Advice (2002)

Bratz: The Movie (2007)

This is Spinal Tap (1984)

Autumn in New York (2000)

Desperately Seeking Susan (1985)

Vampires Kiss (1989)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Indecent Proposal (1993)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

Rounders (1998)

All Dogs go to Heaven (1989)

All Dogs go to Heaven 2 (1996)