Donald Trump interview with Bill O’Reilly to air before Super Bowl

President-elect Donald Trump will sit down with Bill O’Reilly for an interview set to air during the Fox Super Bowl pregame show on Sunday, Feb. 5, the network announced Tuesday.

The interview, which will be taped at the White House earlier that day, will cover a wide range of topics, the network said. Although O’Reilly interviewed the former Celebrity Apprentice host many times during the election, this will be the first interview he’s conducted with Trump as president. Fox News also plans on airing portions of the interview on The O’Reilly Factor, the No. 1 cable news show, on Monday, Feb. 6.

O’Reilly’s interview with Trump will air Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox. Following the Super Bowl, Fox will premiere 24: Legacy.

Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday in Washington, D.C.