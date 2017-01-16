Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

What to Watch Monday: Scorpion runs for the money

@RayRahman

Updated

Bill Inoshita/CBS

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT
Scorpion
CBS, 10 p.m.
I’m normally not in the “Hey, you should watch Scorpion” business, but I have to say, this episode sounds so notably ridiculous that I couldn’t resist: “When Team Scorpion is duped into producing counterfeit money for a foreign entity intent on ruining the U.S. economy, Paige must rely on her mother Veronica’s (Lea Thompson) skills as a grifter to save them.” Sounds magical.

SEASON PREMIERE
The Bachelor
ABC, 8 p.m.
If you think anyone besides Danielle is winning this thing, you’re insane.

SERIES DEBUT
Summer House
Bravo, 10 p.m.
Can Bravo trick you into thinking this goofy new reality series is good enough to be thought of as The Real World: Montauk? Find out tonight!

See Also...

Comments

More from EW