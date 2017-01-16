What to Watch Monday: Scorpion runs for the money

Your daily guide to the most interesting stuff happening on TV and streaming. All times Eastern.

PICK OF THE NIGHT

Scorpion

CBS, 10 p.m.

I’m normally not in the “Hey, you should watch Scorpion” business, but I have to say, this episode sounds so notably ridiculous that I couldn’t resist: “When Team Scorpion is duped into producing counterfeit money for a foreign entity intent on ruining the U.S. economy, Paige must rely on her mother Veronica’s (Lea Thompson) skills as a grifter to save them.” Sounds magical.

SEASON PREMIERE

The Bachelor

ABC, 8 p.m.

If you think anyone besides Danielle is winning this thing, you’re insane.