The Flash: Rick Cosnett returning in season 3

The Flash is welcoming back yet another familiar face in season 3!

Rick Cosnett, who played Detective Eddie Thawne in season 1, is returning to The CW drama this season. The actor confirmed the news on Twitter Monday.

“Ok, hate to tease you but now I can say it: I’m coming back on #TheFlash,” he tweeted.

Ok, hate to tease you but now I can say it: I'm coming back on #TheFlash Photo credit Harvey House… https://t.co/LN99TxFo7Y — Rick Cosnett (@RickCosnett) January 16, 2017

At this time, there are no details about Cosnett’s return. Eddie died heroically in the season 1 finale; however, he popped back up in season 2’s “Flash Back” when Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) took a trip to the past. Unless The Flash has another trick up its sleeve, it’s probably likely that we’ll see him in the past, either via time-travel again or a flashback.

Cosnett isn’t the only season 1 character returning to the show in season 3. Robbie Amell will also reprise his role as Ronnie Raymond this season, EW reported last week.

The Flash returns Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.