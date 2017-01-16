Craig Ferguson channels ABBA in Lip Sync Battle teaser

Spike teased the next episode of Lip Sync Battle on Monday, and it’s a doozy. The 30-second clip showcases Craig Ferguson donning a blonde wig and delivering a rousing performance of ABBA’s classic “Take a Chance on Me.” The episode will pit the talk-show host against his former late-night rival Jay Leno.

Recent Lip Sync Battle moments have included Don Cheadle’s “Mo Money Mo Problems,” T.J. Miller’s “Just Dance,” Lupita Nyong’o’s “Bailando,” and Laverne Cox’s “Roman’s Revenge.”

Get a glimpse of Ferguson’s version of “Take a Chance on Me” above and catch the full episode on Spike at 10 p.m. ET Thursday.