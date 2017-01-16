For more on Marvel’s The Defenders, including exclusive photographs and interviews, pick up Entertainment Weekly on stands, or buy it here now. And don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Krysten Ritter still has to finish shooting Marvel’s The Defenders, but she’s already looking forward to more.

Sharing the spotlight with multiple leads has been rewarding, the Jessica Jones actress says of working on the team-up series. “It just feels fun,” she observes between takes on set. “We’re all having a blast. We’re all excited to be working together.” After all, The Defenders offers the actors an opportunity to appreciate each other’s work in person. “It’s fun to see their work, how they work, what their style is, what the integrity of their characters are,” Ritter explains, adding that she binge-watched her costars’ shows before filming their mash-up. “We’re all so invested in our characters that everybody just wants everything to be great.”

Plus, blending the shows allows the actors to have much more downtime thanks to a more forgiving schedule. “With Jessica Jones, I’m in almost every frame of the show,” Ritter points out. “This is spread out so we’re all working about three days a week. We’re all in celebration of that. It’s honestly kind of a dream job.” She laughs. “If they want to do a Defenders 2,” she says. “I’m in.”

Marvel’s The Defenders arrives this summer on Netflix.