The Defenders: Charlie Cox wants to see this comic book moment come to life

For more on Marvel’s The Defenders, including exclusive photographs and interviews, pick up Entertainment Weekly on stands, or buy it here now. And don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Charlie Cox wasn’t a fan of comic books before being cast as Matt Murdock a.k.a. Daredevil, but he quickly became one, studying up on the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen’s long print-and-panel history to dive into the role. When he tried to do the same for Marvel’s The Defenders, however, he discovered that the Defenders of the small-screen world were never a part of the comic book lineup at the same time. “I actually went and purchased an issue,” he recalls. “And then when I realized [Daredevil wasn’t in it], I went… ‘Huh.'”

Instead, he looked to other comic books, including New Avengers and Daredevil itself, for glimpses of how Matt interacted with the other heroes he’ll be meeting for Netflix’s team-up series. “There are some fantastic moments in the Daredevil series with Jessica Jones, with Luke Cage, with Iron Fist,” he says. “I’ve taken note of the moments in the Daredevil comics where new characters are coming in and sharing panels with Daredevil, and in terms of how Matt might operate in a team-up scenario, I read Civil War. He plays a relatively big part in the comics — I mean, he’s kind of in the background for most of it, but the crux of the plan hinges on him. And so, I’m just looking for little nuggets, for stuff I can use and any clues into how I can play him.”

Of everything he’s read, Cox has one interaction he’s eager to see, or at least evoke, in The Defenders. “One of my favorite images is from a Daredevil issue with Luke Cage and Daredevil on a rooftop eating cheeseburgers,” the actor says. “I love that.” See the moment below:

If Cox gets his wish, grabbing cheeseburgers could be the Defenders’ version of grabbing shawarma. In silence, of course.

Marvel’s The Defenders airs this summer on Netflix.