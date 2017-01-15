Tina Fey crashes Felicity Jones' SNL monologue

Hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time can be nerve-wracking, as Felicity Jones discovered this weekend — but, luckily, she had someone there to give her some encouragement: Tina Fey. More specifically, a hologram of Tina Fey dressed in a Star Wars-style head scarf.

After Jones admits to Fey that she’s nervous, the SNL alum comforts her. “If Steven Seagal can do it, so can you. All you need to do is go out there and do your best. Don’t worry about what the reviews say,” she says. “Does this show get reviewed?” Jones responds. “Yes. Way too much. Also, no matter how it goes, the president of the United States will say that it’s sad and overrated.”

She also has some other intel on the show: “If Leslie Jones suddenly appears at the end of a sketch acting vaguely horny and angry at everybody, it means the writers couldn’t think of an ending.”

Check out the monologue below to hear more of Fey’s SNL-related wisdom — and to see if a horny and angry Leslie Jones does indeed appear at the end.