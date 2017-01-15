Michael Che on Trump calling CNN ‘fake news’: ‘Damn, that was funny’

Weekend Update co-anchor Michael Che found one part of Donald Trump’s first press conference as president-elect amusing: when Trump lashed out at CNN by calling the network “fake news.”

“Your organization is terrible,” Trump said to CNN reporter Jim Acosta last week after CNN reported on the existence of a dossier of unverified opposition research against Trump. “Don’t be rude. No, I’m not going to give you a question. I’m not going to give you a question. … You are fake news.” (CNN did not publish the 35-page dossier on its website; BuzzFeed, which Trump called a “failing pile of garbage,” did post the unverified report.)

“I know I’m not supposed to like that guy, but damn, that was funny,” Che said of Trump’s back-and-forth with Acosta. “The president-elect just called CNN ‘fake news’ live on CNN, and the only thing CNN could do back was say, ‘Sir? Sir? Sir?’ It was like the dude from Blues Brothers. ‘Sir?'”

Che continued, “Trump hasn’t even been sworn in yet, and he’s already made enemies with the CIA, the FBI, and the national media. That’s ballsy. You still got to be president, dude. You need these people. You can’t just walk into a restaurant, insult the waiter, the manager, and the chef, and then say, ‘Now I’d like to order the clam chowder.'”

The Saturday Night Live star also mocked Trump’s Friday meeting with Steve Harvey, who spoke to the president-elect about inner city housing.

“Dude, you’re a real estate tycoon. You couldn’t think of anyone more qualified for Housing and Urban Development than Steve Harvey?” Che asked of the president-elect. “It feels like every decision Donald Trump makes starts with the sentence, ‘Yo, you know what would be hilarious?'”

Watch the Weekend Update segment below.