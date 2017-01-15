Priyanka Chopra thanks fans for support after fall: 'I will be OK'

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.

Priyanka Chopra‘s Quantico character has survived terrorist bombings, kidnappings, and some pretty intense battles on her hit ABC drama — and it looks like Chopra is just as tough!

The 34-year-old Indian actress is currently recovering after a scary on-set accident that sent her to the hospital on Thursday.

On Sunday, she thanked fans for their support in a tweet. “Thank you for all your warm thoughts and well wishes,” she wrote. “I will be ok, and am looking forward to getting back to work as soon as I can. Much [love].”

According to TMZ, the actress slipped and fell on her head while performing a stunt on set. While Variety reported that production on the New York-filmed show did not shut down, her rep previously told PEOPLE that she was “resting comfortably at home on doctors orders, and will return to work after the weekend.”

According to the rep, Chopra was “immediately taken to the hospital, examined by a doctor and released.”

She didn’t join her Quantico castmates at a press event for the show on Friday. A rep for ABC said Chopra wasn’t feeling well and had stayed home to rest.

Quantico, which debuted in September 2015, follows Chopra as young FBI agent Alex Parrish, who later joins the CIA after being framed for a major terrorist incident in the U.S.

Its second season returns on Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.