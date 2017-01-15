Power casts Eddie Murphy's brother as prison guard

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Look who Ghost is about to encounter in the pokey!

EW has learned exclusively that Charlie Murphy, best known for his work in Meet the Blacks, Chappelle’s Show, and oh, being related to Eddie Murphy, will join the fourth season of Power on Starz.

Murphy will play Marshal Williams opposite James “Ghost” St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick), a wealthy nightclub owner-cum-drug lord who will start season 4 behind bars. Power, which is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Courtney A. Kemp (The Good Wife) returns this summer on the heels of Ghost’s highly publicized arrest for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox — a crime he did not commit. His fight for redemption brings him face-to-face with the Feds, the media, new allies, and old foes.

Power, which launched in 2014, remains the most-watched drama on Starz. In season 3, the series received 7.1 million multi-platform views each week.