Donald Trump slams SNL again: 'The worst of NBC'

Donald Trump has slammed Saturday Night Live… again.

“@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC,” the president-elect tweeted Sunday evening. “Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television!”

His tweet came after an episode that featured Alec Baldwin reprising his parody of Trump in a sketch about the president-elect’s recent press conference. The episode also featured SNL alum Tina Fey showing up to give some pointers to first-time host Felicity Jones: “No matter how it goes,” she said, “the President of the United States will say that it’s sad and overrated.”

Trump previously hosted the NBC sketch show in November 2015, a year before the presidential election. Since then, he hasn’t taken kindly to how SNL has portrayed him on air.

“Watching Saturday Night Live hit job on me,” he tweeted Oct. 16. “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!” On Nov. 20, he called it “totally one-sided, biased” and echoed that sentiment in a Dec. 4 tweet that was in response to a sketch about his social media behavior. “Just tried watching Saturday Night Live — unwatchable!” he wrote. “Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad.”

Baldwin recently picked up a Critics’ Choice Award for his guest performances as Trump on SNL. See his latest appearance from this weekend’s episode here.