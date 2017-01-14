The hackers strike again: Stephen Colbert’s monologue for The Late Show on Friday was briefly interrupted by the Russian equivalent of a Rickrolling, the “Tro Lo Lo Lo Lo” song.

The host was speaking about the Russian hacking situation before the gag went down: “There’s a growing consensus that Russian hackers worked to influence the election in favor of Donald Trump, and that is disturbing to everyone — except to some folks who are weirdly okay with it,” he said.

After noting a New York Times‘ article on reactions from Donald Trump voters and C-SPAN’s online feed getting interrupted by a Kremlin news site, Colbert’s own bit was “hacked.”

“It’s unclear just how this happened, but a lot of people are worried it’s a hack. Luckily, I’ve been assured the CBS feed is secure and there is no way for Russia to ever…” he said before the viral clip from Russian singer Eduard Khil appeared onscreen.

Watch it all in the video above.