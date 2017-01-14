Spoiler alert: Portlandia will officially end its run after next year.

The IFC sketch series starring Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein was renewed for an eighth and final season, IFC president Jennifer Caserta announced on Saturday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California.

Created by Armisen, Brownstein, and Jonathan Krisel, Portlandia was celebrated for its send-up of eco-lefty, hipster culture in Portland, Oregon (and beyond), where it was set and filmed. Helping to put IFC on the TV comedy map, the show won a Peabody Award in 2012. It was nominated for 17 primetime Emmys, winning one for costumes in 2011. The guest roster included celebrities such as Louis C.K., Kirsten Dunst, Roseanne Barr, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Sudeikis, and Eddie Vedder, as well as recurring guests Kyle MacLachlan, Chloe Sevigny, Jeff Goldblum, Kumail Nanjiani, and Steve Buscemi.

The news is now official, but not surprising: Armisen had said this past fall that season 8 would be the last “in this iteration.”

“There are very few shows that can be credited with both establishing and helping to define a television network, and that’s exactly what Portlandia has done for IFC,” said IFC’s Caserta in a statement. “It has been at the heart of our ‘slightly-off’ comedy programming strategy since its inception. It is a joy and a privilege to work with Fred, Carrie, Jon, [executive producer] Lorne Michaels, and everyone at Broadway Video to create a show that was prescient in its satirization of modern culture while having a sensibility and state of mind that has only become more prevalent across its run. Only table dining, binge-watching, a TSA red carpet or the pitiful plight of men would have on society. But all good things must come to an end, and we very much look forward to season 8 or as Bryce Shivers and Lisa Eversman might say… put a bird on it!”

The show’s seventh season is currently airing.

For fans saddened by the news, just remember: The best part is going home.