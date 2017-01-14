Louis C.K. to star in animated cop comedy

FX’s Louie might not be coming back anytime soon — but creator and star Louis C.K. isn’t staying out of the TV world: The comedian is launching an animated comedy about cops aptly titled The Cops.

The Cops, which will air on TBS, stars C.K. and the great Albert Brooks as two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Greg Daniels (The Office) will executive produce.

“We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks, and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “I only hope these newbies know what they’re doing.”

TBS will add The Cops to its burgeoning animated slate that includes ex-Fox series American Dad, the upcoming series Tarantula (a dark comedy about the residents of a seedy hotel), and interstellar comedy Final Space.