Many icons worked odd jobs before breaking big, and J.K. Simmons is no different.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Friday, the Oscar winner recalled a time when he worked as a singing telegram. “The main thing I was doing was the tutu-grams,” he told host Jimmy Fallon. “It was dudes with beards and otherwise sort of mountainy-looking dudes with tutus. It was my main source of both income and embarrassment.”

As an added bonus, he had to sing these tutu-grams in falsetto while holding balloons and wearing an opera mask.

Keeping with the “pics or it didn’t happen” mantra, Fallon whipped out photo proof of Simmons’ former profession, courtesy of the actor’s wife.

Watch below and skip to the 1:40 mark to see the photo.