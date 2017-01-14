Good Behavior has been renewed for a second season, TNT announced at the Television Critics Association’s press tour on Saturday.

Based on a series of books from Blake Crouch, Good Behavior stars Michelle Dockery as a thief and con artist fresh out of prison who tries to reunite with her 10-year-old son but instead gets entangled with a hitman (Juan Diego Botto).

“Fueled by unsinkable characters on a dangerous search for belonging, love, and family, Good Behavior is addictive television,” said Sarah Aubrey, EVP of original programming for TNT. “Millions of viewers have fallen hard for this sexy, complicated couple, and in season 2, Letty and Javier will give us plenty more to obsess about.”

During its first season, Good Behavior has averaged 4.4 million viewers per episode across all platforms. The series, which just aired its season 1 finale on January 10, hails from Chad Hodge, Crouch, Marty Edelstein, and Becky Clements.

The second season of Good Behavior is slated to launch in the fall.