Carrie Fisher SNL episode from 1978 to re-air on NBC tonight

NBC will re-air a 1978 episode of Saturday Night Live hosted by the late Carrie Fisher on Saturday night.

The official SNL Twitter account revealed Saturday’s vintage episode, set to air at 10/9c, will feature the Star Wars actress and musical guest The Blues Brothers. Fisher died in December at age 60.

Tonight’s #SNLVintage at 10/9c: November 18, 1978 with host Carrie Fisher and musical guest The Blues Brothers — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) January 14, 2017

In the wake of Fisher’s death last year, footage of her appearance on SNL resurfaced online. The actress dressed as Princess Leia for the show’s monologue, joking, “I felt a little awkward coming out here in my Princess Leia costume, because it might seem like I’m exploiting Star Wars. But I went along with it because if I came out as myself, who would recognize me.”

Later in the episode, Fisher participated in a spoof of Star Wars reimagined as a 1950s beach comedy with cast members Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Gilda Radner (as well as future senator Al Franken, who was a writer on SNL at the time).

Watch footage from the episode below.

SNL returns on Saturday evening for its first episode of 2017 with host Felicity Jones, who appears as the lead character in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.