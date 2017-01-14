First look: Blindspot sends Roman into the field!

To celebrate our Winter TV Preview, EW is bringing fans 25 Scoops in 25 Days. From now until the end of the month, follow the hashtag #25Scoops25Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest — and check EW.com/25scoops for all the news and surprises.

Jane Doe’s unpredictable and highly dangerous brother Roman is going out into the field during next week’s episode of Blindspot — and EW has an exclusive first look.

In the wake of Patterson (Ashley Johnson) decrypting the leopard tattoo and discovering that Roman (Luke Mitchell) somehow has ties to a biker gang, the FBI will be forced to bring the memory-wiped Sandstorm assassin along on a mission. Will the currently incarcerated Roman succeed? Or will Jane’s (Jaimie Alexander) brother go off the rails?

“We knew we wanted to get Roman into the field with Jane, but it had to feel organic,” executive producer Martin Gero tells EW. “So we asked: what is a mission that only Roman can do? It’s a very exciting episode with an amazing guest cast.”

Blindspot airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.