Amy Sedaris to star in truTV comedy

Amy Sedaris is getting stranger on truTV.

The Strangers with Candy co-creator and star will headline a scripted comedy series that is a fusion of variety, talk-show, and hospitality formats, the network announced on Saturday. Episodes will be tied to a traditional theme, such as fish, wood, or grieving, and will include her doing everything from gutting trout to crocheting miniature sweaters. The currently untitled series is designed to show off her skills as a “crafter, chef, baker, and hostess.”

“I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull,” said Sedaris in a statement.

Among the executive producers of the show are Wondershowzen creators John Lee and Vernon Chatman.

Sedaris, who voices Princess Caroline on BoJack Horseman, has recently appeared on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She also wrote the books I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.